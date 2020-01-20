Man tries to molest sleeping 9-year-old in Bengaluru, escapes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police have launched a massive manhunt for a miscreant who had barged into an apartment and tried to molest a nine-year-old girl when she was asleep. The incident took place in Haraluru in Bellandur in the wee hours of Saturday. A senior police officer said the girl’s father approached the Bellandur police and a complaint has been registered under POCSO.

The complainant, an engineer, told the police that the incident took place around 4.30am when the girl was sleeping alone in a room. The man barged into the house and ransacked the wardrobes before trying to undress her. When she screamed her parents rushed to the room, but the man escaped by jumping from the washroom window.

The police are checking CCTV camera footage to identify the accused. “He came from a nearby forest area adjacent to the apartment. We are ruling out the involvement of the people living in the apartment premises,” an officer said.