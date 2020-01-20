Home Cities Bengaluru

Man tries to molest sleeping 9-year-old in Bengaluru, escapes

The complainant, an engineer, told the police that the incident took place around 4.30am when the girl was sleeping alone in a room.

Published: 20th January 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

minor girl, missing children

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police have launched a massive manhunt for a miscreant who had barged into an apartment and tried to molest a nine-year-old girl when she was asleep. The incident took place in Haraluru in Bellandur in the wee hours of Saturday. A senior police officer said the girl’s father approached the Bellandur police and a complaint has been registered under POCSO.

The complainant, an engineer, told the police that the incident took place around 4.30am when the girl was sleeping alone in a room. The man barged into the house and ransacked the wardrobes before trying to undress her. When she screamed her parents rushed to the room, but the man escaped by jumping from the washroom window.

The police are checking CCTV camera footage to identify the accused. “He came from a nearby forest area adjacent to the apartment. We are ruling out the involvement of the people living in the apartment premises,” an officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO Act POCSO case Molestation Bengaluru crime
India Matters
Representational Image. | File Photo
India’s richest 1% saw wealth grow 13 times faster than poorest 50%: Oxfam
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Finch
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)
One nation one ration card scheme: 12 states to get direct benefits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gandhi kites fly high at international festival in Hubballi
Stat of the Art: No stopping King Kohli and Hitman Rohit
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp