Amit Shah tucks into poha, dosas at Joshi’s home

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Sunday morning, after his yoga routine, BJP National President and Home Minister Amit Shah headed to cabinet buddy Pralhad Joshi’s house for breakfast. He tucked into a South Indian spread of idli-sambar, upma and dosa, but what he enjoyed most was his favourite ‘poha’ — tossed up with chillies, curry leaves and lemon juice, and known as ‘oggarane avalakki’ in local parlance.

He also enjoyed the dosas, done to a crisp with generous helpings of desi ghee, and effusively complimented the hosts — Joshi and the missus, Jyothi Joshi. In attendance were ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Govind Karjol.Shah also spoke to Somanna, a help in the household who made the poha, and the two conversed with Joshi acting as translator. It must be remembered that Joshi is quite a pro at translation, having lucidly elaborated on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Tumakuru recently.

This was Shah’s first visit to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi’s home in Keshwapur, Hubballi, and he was welcomed by Jyothi with the traditional arati, reserved for honoured guests.Shah spent a little more than an hour in Pralhad Joshi’s house and left by about 9.20am, but not before enjoying a cup of his favourite black Karnataka coffee.

Joshi told TNIE that many presume Amit Shah to be reserved, but he spoke freely and chatted with the household, asked questions and answered their queries too. Somanna, who has served in the household for almost two decades, even went up to Shah and took a selfie with him. Joshi clarified that while the poha, upma and idli was made by the Joshi household, the crispy dosas were made by a specially commissioned chef.

“The breakfast with Home Minister Shah was decided just a day ago and we were surprised to receive him. It was nice talking to him and he was happy to pose for photographs with us. Several children of local BJP leaders took photos with him too,” said a senior staff member from Joshi’s office.Before the visit of anyone who enjoys Z++ category security, every kitchen is sanitised and every ingredient checked, scrutinized and tasted before the food is passed onto the VVIP guest, a source said.