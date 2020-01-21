Home Cities Bengaluru

23-yr-old ends life over fractured leg

A  23-year-old man working at a furniture shop committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Uttarahalli, in Subramanyapura police station limits, on Sunday. 

By Express News Service

The deceased, Naveen K, a native of Kanakapura, had met with an accident two months back, in which he had fractured his leg. His uncle Nagaraj said he was depressed, as the injury prevented him from going to work. Nagaraj said this may have driven him to take the extreme step.

Naveen was living alone, and worked as a delivery boy and salesman at the shop. A senior police officer said the incident took place in the afternoon. Naveen hung himself from the ceiling fan after switching off his phone.  His parents had tried to reach him, but got no response despite repeated calls. Nagaraj, who lives close to Naveen, was asked to go check up on him. 

When Nagaraj reached Naveen’s house, he found the door locked from inside, but there was no response. Sensing that something was wrong, Nagaraj peeped through a window, and was shocked to find his nephew hanging from the fan.

He immediately alerted Subramanyapura police. Naveen’s body was shifted to Victoria Hospital for a postmortem, and his parents were informed. Nagaraj, in his statement, informed the police about his nephew meeting with the accident and the fracture, which, he said, was the reason behind his depression. 
However, the police said Naveen had left no suicide note. Investigations are on to verify whether Naveen was indeed depressed, and if so, what could have driven him to end his life. 

Ask for help
If you are having suicidal thoughts or are emotionally distressed, help is available. You can get in touch with SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm, or 104 
Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24/7.

