Activists question BMRCL role in readying Bengaluru’s CMP

With the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL)’s extended deadline for public feedback to its Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) expiring on Monday,

Published: 21st January 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL)’s extended deadline for public feedback to its Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) expiring on Monday, prominent urban transportation experts have questioned its legal status in preparing a mobility plan for the entire city. 

BMRCL said it would be able to furnish the exact number of responses and share details on it only on Tuesday. However, public opposition to the plan looks quite strong.Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) group has filed at least 3,200 objections through  online platform Jhapka.com against the CMP. Srinivas Alavilli, co-founder of CfB, who has been asking the public through social media to voice their views to the plan, told TNIE, “The figure 3,200 only takes into account those who have filed through the online platform. There are many in our group who have sent their opinions through e-mail to BMRCL.”

Asked what the main grouse was, Alavilli said, “We have very strong objections on two counts. We believe it is illegal that BMRCL is allowed to prepare a plan for the entire city. And we are totally opposed to the proposal to build an elevated corridor for the city.”

Sanjeev Dyamannavar, an urban transportation expert, has sent in his views too. He said, “BMRCL has no legal status to prepare a plan for the city. There is no official order permitting it to do so. No one even knew they were preparing such a plan for the City.”Referring to BMRCL statement that stakeholder meetings and public consultations were held, Dyamannavar said it was not done.

