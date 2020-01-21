Karnataka to set up centre for internet of ethical things in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday agreed to establish a Centre for Internet of Ethical Things in Bengaluru on Monday. This according to the officials will provide a competitive and congenial level playing field for the investors and industrialists. It was World Economic Forum Managing Director Murat Sonmez suggested establishing a first of its kind ‘Centre for Internet of Ethical Things’ as a collaboration between WEF and Government of Karnataka. Given Bengaluru is the innovation hub of India, it was suggested to establish the Centre in the city of Bengaluru. Subsequently, an impromptu Letter of Intent was signed between Sonmez and Chief Minister.

During the meeting, the delegates discussed the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), especially the ethical aspects and its linkage with the Internet of Things (IoT). Over the next few years, autonomous systems, devices, and organizations will become increasingly commonplace. Industry, consumers and governments are using AI for automation and decision making.

The Centre will envisage to bring together aspects of AI, IoT and Ethics and provide a platform for the stakeholders to converge and create an ecosystem with ethics underpinning the discussion,’’ says a press release. Yediyurappa is in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum summit. He will showcase Karnataka and seek investments.