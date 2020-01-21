Marks card corrections will be online

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big relief for SSLC students who request corrections in their marks cards, the Karnataka government has made the whole process digital. The corrected marks card which would take weeks to arrive via post will now be accessible within 10 days. From this year on, the application for correction of marks card will be completely online. The provisional corrected marks card will be available online within 10 days and the physical copy of the marks card would follow very soon.

The department is increasingly moving towards a paperless system for evaluations.

For this academic year, the internal examination marks have been updated online since April 2019. Earlier, the schools would send the physical OMR sheets to the department, which involved much paperwork.

Similarly, digilockers (digital storage) have been setup for storing the marks cards of over 1,12,51,565 students are in digilocker between 2003 and 2019.Migration certificates too can be applied for online and accessible after paying the required fees, Primary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said.