Congress MLA NA Haris, four others injured in low-intensity blast in Bengaluru

Published: 22nd January 2020 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA NA Haris

Congress MLA NA Haris (Photo | Pushkar V, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed in Shantinagar when Congress MLA NA Haris and four others were injured after a cracker burst near the chair where he was sitting.

The MLA was immediately shifted to St Philomina's hospital where he has been kept under observation and is being treated for his injuries.

According to the police, Haris was attending a function in Shantinagar on the occasion of MGR's birthday where firecrackers were being burst and one of them exploded near his leg.

“One ‘rocket’ kind of cracker came in the opposite direction and fell near his chair and burst there. He sustained injuries on his leg. We are not sure what cracker it was exactly,” said his son Nalapad Haris.

“Such an incident has never happened to us. We were very scared. He has sustained burn injuries in his right leg. This seems like a deliberate act too but I am sure police will investigate into this,” Nalapad added. 

Viveknagar police visited the place for an inspection. A forensic team too visited the spot and collected the samples from the scene.  

A huge crowd had assembled outside the hospital as it was initially suspected to be a low-intensity bomb blast. 

