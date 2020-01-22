Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Need to be open about stammering’

Growing up, Dr Satyendra K Srivastava had a hard time buying bus tickets. Instead of his regular stop,

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Abhinav Singh (left); Dr Satyendra K Srivastava  Pandarinath B

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Growing up, Dr Satyendra K Srivastava had a hard time buying bus tickets. Instead of his regular stop, he would sometimes mention the one before or after it, and then cover up the distance by other means. Srivastava found it difficult to say, ‘Vikas Nagar’. “For people with a stammer, such things can be a painful experience. Conductors were amused or went to other passengers while I tried to say the name of the stop,” says the Dehradun-based doctor, who is the founder of The Indian Stammering Association (TISA). Recently in town for a communication workshop, he recalls how the group was born from a blog he started in 2006.

Called Haqlana (Hindi for stammer), the blog marked the first time Srivastava spoke in public about his condition. It soon started getting responses from people across the country, bringing about the realisation that the experiences, like difficulty in answer roll calls in school, job interviews, or fear of ridicule, were universal. “But stammering is not a crime, so why hide it? I thought it was time we step aside from the shield of our computers, and stammer in open,” he says, recounting the birth of TISA in 2008. Today, it has over 8,000 members in various cities, including Pune, Jaipur, and Lucknow, besides the Metro cities. Not all cities have active meetups, but Bengaluru is an exception.

According to Abhinav Singh, the coordinator here, meetups are held every Sunday at Cubbon Park. “About 20-25 of us meet and approach random people with simple questions like asking the time or directions. The emphasis is on not hiding our stammer,” explains Singh, who is also the co-founder of the startup, CloudXLab. These exercises helped him gather more courage. “Not everyone views us differently. Sometimes, the mental block lies with us,” he says.

This is a common realisation with other members too. For Ankit Devra, another coordinator of the city chapter, this helped ease conversations with cab or auto drivers. Prashanth BR found that it helped with professional interactions, while Soma Roy says the association has helped her perform better at presentations, thanks to mock practice sessions with other members. “But more than that, it’s also a safe space to discuss problems, feelings or comments that hurt us,” says the Ph.D student, who was one of the four women present at the workshop. “The ratio of men to women who stammer may be 4:1, but the stigma women face is greater,” she says. 

Members say there is only one solution to this: More awareness about the condition, which Srivastava stresses is neither a disability nor a disease, but just a “diversity.” Agrees Dhruv Gupta, founder of ahara.org, who grew up in the United States but is currently based in India. He says, “We need people to understand that having a stammer is just like having an accent or a particular skin colour. It’s like any other trait.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays. (Photo| Express)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Half-humanoid humanoid 'Vyomamitra'.
Meet female robot 'Vyomamitra' who will travel to space on ISRO's Gaganyaan
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp