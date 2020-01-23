Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP report on shanties a study in cluelessness

The BBMP interim report on the demolition of shanties in Kariyammana Agrahara on Sunday raises more questions than it answers.

Published: 23rd January 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP interim report on the demolition of shanties in Kariyammana Agrahara on Sunday raises more questions than it answers. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)  joint commissioner (Mahadevapura) Venkatachalapathi submitted an interim report to corporation commissioner B H Anil Kumar on Wednesday. 

Narayan Swamy, assistant executive engineer on deputation to the BBMP, had written to the police demanding security for a planned demolition drive, but the letter, which is attached to the report, does not mention a date for the demolition, the report says. Swamy also provided details of the notice he served to the land owner of the plot in 2018 to remove the shanties as the area had become like a slum and posed health hazards. But after that no notice was served. 

He also claimed that he was not present at the site, but the report notes that some people had seen Swamy and that the police had first come in uniform and later in plainclothes. BBMP Commissioner Kumar told TNIE that the joint commissioner has sought three days time to submit his final report.

BBMP officials are have no clear answer as to whether their official was present or not during the demolition, on whose instructions the police acted, who brought the machinery to demolish the shanties, and whether or not realtors or mafia are involved. “On humanitarian grounds the BBMP can rehabilitate the people whose homes were demolished at Mahadevapura, Bellandur, Kundanahalli and surrounding areas on the orders of the assistant executive engineer. Since it was a mistake by an official deputed to BBMP from PWD, it can be done on humanitarian grounds on the orders of the state government, but provided they are legitimate natives of India. If they are illegal immigrants then they will have to be dealt with differently as per government orders,”a senior BBMP official seeking anonymity said.

Police have not yet verified the documents of the shanties’ residents. BBMP officials said one has approached them yet for rehabilitation.

Petitioner claims
The petitioner’s advocate, Clifton D’Rozario, submitted that the residents’ fundamental were under threat. The police’s actions in evicting the shanties’ residents and the claim that they were from Bangladesh was illegal and arbitrary, he argued. Around 5,000 residents of the area are economically backward and earn meagre wages through employment as security guards and drivers among others. The residents are migrants from North Karnataka, West Bengal and Assam, and are being victimised on the basis of their vulnerable socio-economic status, D’ Rozario told the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp