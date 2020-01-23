Home Cities Bengaluru

Beware, harmful acts, black magic a crime now

Social welfare department formally notifies Anti-Superstition Act

Published: 23rd January 2020 06:43 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Wednesday notified the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhumane Evil Practices and Black Magic Act 2017, popularly referred to as the Anti-Superstition Act. 
A formal notification issued by the social welfare department states that the act came into force on January 4, 2020 after the Governor assented to the act.

In all, the act bans 16 acts which harm other people in the name of witchcraft, black magic, superstition, etc. Anyone convicted of offences under this act could be jailed, or fined, or both under various IPC sections including Section 302 (murder) and section 307 (attempt to murder) 308 (abetment to suicide). 
The anti-superstition act was passed in the state assembly during Siddaramaiah’s tenure as chief minister amid heavy opposition from the BJP which had then claimed that the act was anti-Hindu. 

The Siddaramaiah government clarified that the act would not apply to religious practices but would penalise people who cause physical harm to people and animals in the name of black magic and superstition. The Act does not interfere with religious acts such as circumambulation or parikrama, performed at any religious or spiritual place Harikatha, Keerthana, Pravachana, Bhajana, Prayers and religious rituals at home, temple, dargha, gurudwaraand church. 

Any inhuman, evil act and black magic acts organised in search of treasure in the name witchcraft or assaulting any person, parading someone naked, banning their daily activities instigate/encourage others to commit such acts  assaulting, tying with rope or chain, beating people with sticks or whipping people  forcing people to inhale chilli smoke  inflicting burn injuries forcing a person to perform sexual acts in the open forcing people to consume urine or excreta.

