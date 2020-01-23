Celebrating the Year of the Rat

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Chinese New Year just around the corner, city restaurants are gearing up to celebrate the Year of the Rat in full swing. The rat is the first of the 12-year cycle of animals that appear in the Chinese zodiac, which signifies the qualities of wealth and optimism. According to the zodiac river crossing myth, the Jade Emperor sent an invitation to all of the animals in the kingdom to attend a great race, which would determine the zodiac order. To win the race, the cunning rat tricked the ox into giving him a ride across the river. Since then, the zodiac rat has been associated with the ability to turn unlucky events into fortunate ones.

This year, the occasion falls on January 25. But what’s a new year extravaganza without a feast that leaves you bursting to the seams? Head to Shang Place at Shangri-La Hotel, where the Chinese chefs have put together a meal that comprises Crab Meat Dumplings, Gan Shao Xia, Beijing Duck and Nian Gao – all signature dishes of the celebration. Or you could try Hangzhou Beggars Chicken, Ming Ling Spicy BBQ Fish, Tangba Town’s Stir Fried Fish, Prawn Otak and Kung Pao Fish Pot meal at China Bistro, Indiranagar, anytime before February 16. Keeping in mind the occasion, the restaurant also has festive desserts such as Water Chestnut, White Fungus Cream and Moon cake on the menu. Seafood lovers can try the Hot Sriracha Mayo Poached Fish with White Jasmine or the Tofu with Prawn and Spinach Dumpling at Kazé, Bangalore, before January 26.

If you are vegan, fret not. Yauatcha Bengaluru’s special Chinese New Year menu has you sorted. Visit the restaurant before February 19 to try their Jade Treasure. This vegan dim sum contains bean curd and vermicelli noodles, which symbolize wealth, happiness and long life. Also on the menu is the Jing su Peony cocktail, which is made with Beefeater gin, Vermouth del Professore Classico, champagne with lychee (said to bring good luck) and white bud yin zhen infusion. Bon appetit indeed!