Home Cities Bengaluru

Desilt Bellandur, Varthur lakes by May: NGT

Committee members told The New Indian Express that they have set the deadline for the desilting of the two lakes for May, even though the NGT had earlier said the work should be completed by September

Published: 23rd January 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Varthur Lake

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) visited Bellandur and Varthur lakes on Saturday and has set a deadline for Bengaluru Development Authority officials to desilt the water bodies. 

Committee members told The New Indian Express that they have set the deadline for the desilting of the two lakes for May, even though the NGT had earlier said the work should be completed by September.
The two lakes are spread out over 1,200 acres and only around 60 per cent of the area has been desilted.
Committee members took Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials to task for allowing untreated water to flow into Bellandur lake while the Challaghatta sewage treatment plant is not functioning. 

This has prevented the lakes from drying up completely, despite the construction of diversion drains, and has delayed the desilting process. By February end, the two lakes should completely dry up and allow the desilting work to resume. The committee directed the government take up the work on a speedy basis. The channels or drain works should be completed in a week’s time. 

“We are also satisfied that the defence personnel have agreed to let state government agencies undertake civil works in their part of Bellandur lake. This will now help to speed up the works,” a committee member said.Water and soil samples have also been collected by the NGT committee and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board officials to check for and identify heavy metals or pollutants,” a the member added.Although the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) has invited tenders for desilting of the lakes and transportation of silt, BDA officials have expressed concerns over transportation of silt in a time-bound manner. 

It is estimated that six million cubic metres of silt would be removed from Bellandur lake and 3.5-4 cubic million metres of silt from Varthur lake.The committee member said that if 300- 500 truck loads of silt are removed and transported every night, the BDA could meet the NGT’s deadline for desilting the two lakes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NGT Bellandur lake Varthur lake
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp