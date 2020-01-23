Rocking roles

Brinda Das By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sandalwood actor and model Vanishree Bhatt is no longer a celebrity in the making, having made a mark on the silver screen after her film Mookavismitha was released last year. The 31-year-old got into acting at a very early age, with TV commercials and stage plays. “Since my college days, I was more serious about modelling. But I always knew that I wanted to act, and when I started going for auditions for TV commercials, I realised that deep inside, I had that knack of acting,” Bhatt says. “Eventually, I joined theatre because I wanted to be groomed as a good actor, and theatre is the only place that hones your acting skills,” she adds.

Acting and modelling apart, Bhatt is a bundle of talents -- she is a writer, a trained classical dancer, and also a qualified financial analyst, who works as a branding and communication specialist in a Germany-based auto tech company. “If not an actor or model, I wouldn’t have been satisfied in life. I am glad that I did not choose monotony and decided to take up these vocations seriously in life,” says the HSR Layout resident who has walked the ramp for renowned designers like Prasad Bidapa and Rahul Shetty, and even tried her hand at fashion designing, creating her own gown for pageants.

Though Bhatt is known for her fashion sense, she believes in blending her style with simplicity. Her favourite looks include stilettos, junk accessories, sarees, denim wear, black gowns, tank tops and shirts. “Since the beginning, I have not been very brand conscious. I believe in outfits being comfortable, simple and affordable. I love ethnic wear, and sarees are my absolute favourite. I am also passionate about organic wear and indigo prints,” she says. Her love for organic stuff extends to food too, with her favourite place being Eating Love, where she makes sure she hosts all her loved ones.

Bhatt is also passionate about fitness, and does not miss hitting the gym and doing her daily yoga, also the cause of mental well-being. “The previous generation did not understand mental health properly, but our generation is more empathetic and accepting when it comes to the issue. There is a lot more awareness now, and workplaces should take regular steps to ensure mental well-being of its employees,” she emphasises, adding that she swears by art therapy as a means to manage stress. That’s no wonder since Bhatt considers art as one of her favourite hobbies, and says it has helped her overcome many odds in life. Her free time is also taken up by her feline friend, Smile, who was rescued by Bhatt as a little kitten, or binge-watching the TV series, Rishta.Com.