Home Cities Bengaluru

Trains to zoom at 110 kmph on 2 routes in Bengaluru division

Commissioner of Railway Safety granted permission after inspection 

Published: 23rd January 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time in the South Western Railway zone, trains have been given green signal to run at a maximum speed of 110 kmph along two crucial stretches of the Bengaluru Railway Division from Saturday. The maximum permissible speed for these zones was between 90 and 100 kmph.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) of Southern Circle granted permission after a recent inspection of these stretches of railway lines. Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Railway Division, AK Verma told The New Indian Express, “The Penukonda-Satya Sai Prashanti Nilayam-Dharmavaram electrified section, which runs to 53.1 km, has a maximum permissible speed of only 100 kmph. The Channasandra-Yelahanka-Dharmavaram stretch (via Makkajipalli and Nagasamudram) has a permissible speed of 90/100 kmph. Both have been given clearance for running trains faster from January 25.”  

A senior railway official said the latter stretch, which extends to 174 km, will directly benefit travellers due to the stop at Yelahanaka. Passengers travelling on numerous trains along this route including the Kurla Express, Udyan Express, Sampark Kranti Express, Kacheguda Express, Gorakhpur Express, Sai Prashanti Nilayam-Chennai Express stand to benefit from it. “Most trains bound to northern parts of the country pass via this route,” an official said. Verma said the speed limit for these trains could be increased as infrastructure to support that speed had been completed in these sections. “Two other sections too are in the pipeline. We have also completed works on the stretches between Bengaluru City and Jolarpet as well as Bengaluru City and Tumakuru. Permission from the CRS has been sought to speed up trains here and we are awaiting inspection to be done,” he said. 

Though trains were not running at the maximum permissible speed of 100 kmph in the last few years, they have been doing so in the last four months, said a senior railway official. “Since all infrastructure is well in place and we are running at 100 kmph quite smoothly, the increase in speed can be effected,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp