Your guide to body detox

Dr Srikanth HS By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A detoxification regime typically consists of a carefully structured diet and lifestyle changes designed to enhance your body’s detoxification system. Many detox diets in the market use vitamins, minerals, diuretics, laxatives, and teas among other foods that are assumed to have detoxifying properties. However, there is little evidence to prove the efficacy of these diets for toxin elimination and weight loss. Here are some other simple hacks to try out.

Keep yourself hydrated

Water regulates the body temperature, lubricates the joints and aids nutrient absorption and digestion. The cells need to repair themselves to function properly, breaking down the nutrients present in the food to useful energy. This process also releases waste into the system. Water helps remove the waste via urine and sweat. Consume at least three liters of water every day. This number can vary according to your diet, and the level of exercise you get daily. It is best to consult your physician to know the exact requirements

Get more sleep

Sleep allows the brain to recharge itself and remove the accumulation of toxic byproducts. If you deprive yourself of sleep, then your body doesn’t get the time to eliminate toxins, which ends up having a whole host of adverse consequences. Research has linked poor sleep to anxiety, stress, diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and obesity. If you have difficulty falling asleep, stick to a strict schedule and make sure you limit the blue light from computer screens and mobile devices for at least half an hour before you go to bed.

Avoid alcohol

Over 90 percent of the alcohol you consume is metabolised in the liver. Alcohol consumption damages the liver by causing fat to build up, inflaming and scarring liver tissue. This hampers the liver from functioning at peak capacity, hampering its job of eliminating toxins from your body.

Adopt dietary changes

Sulphur-rich foods like onions, garlic, and broccoli help counteract the adverse effects of harmful heavy metals. They also help optimise the functioning of glutathione, a native antioxidant that plays a major role in detoxification. Gut health is vital to keep the detoxification system in the pink. To keep your gut healthy, you must consume more prebiotic foods like artichokes, tomatoes, asparagus, bananas, oats, onions, and garlic.

Cut down on junk food

Excess consumption of sugar and junk food is at the centre of our health crises. It is linked to diabetes, obesity, heart disease and cancer. All these diseases harm your body’s detoxification process, harming the kidneys and the liver. Sugary drinks and junk food lead to fatty liver, making detoxification harder. Get a blood test to check for the level of triglycerides in your body. If it is above 150mg/dl, then it is time for you to cut out junk food. Replace them with whole grains, and fiber-rich fruits and vegetables.

The author is a senior naturopath, Jindal Naturecure Institute