Bengaluru shed demolition may have chased away suspected 'illegal immigrants'

BENGALURU: Sunday’s demolition drive at Kariyammana Agrahara in Bellandur, purportedly against shanties of “illegal immigrants” only managed to complicate matters — not only were the shanty dwellers, rendered homeless, but those suspected to be “illegal immigrants” have vanished into thin air.

A team of Congress leaders, including Rizwan Arshad, Dinesh Gundu Rao and Ramalinga Reddy, visited the site on Thursday for an inspection, and to interact with the dwellers still living there.

The team blamed the authorities for the shoddy demolition, and the state government for failing to protect the dwellers’ homes and to verify the “illegal immigrants”.

Ayub Baig is from Kolar, and has documents to prove that he is every bit an Indian. But today, he and his family are homeless. Worse, his shop was also razed.

“I saw on television that our homes were being razed and I ran. Little did I realise that my shop was also brought down. I kept screaming that I am from Kolar, and not a Bangladeshi, but no one listened to me. I have now relocated to another place. My children were studying in Class 4 and 5. Their year is lost, all my money is lost. If only had they accepted my Aadhaar card which surveyors had seen a month ago,” he said.

Dr MD Jamaluddin from Kolkata said his brother Abdul Wahid’s home was demolished.

“We pay Rs 2,000-2,500 rent and have all documents. I have a clinic and home, and though my home is safe, I have lost my family members. My brother ran away with his family and I am unable to trace him,” he said.

Although police could have verified Baig’s and Wahid’s documents on Sunday, they merely kept insisting that they vacate the place as their homes were to be demolished.

However, in doing so, many among them, suspected to be illegal migrants, ran away with their families.

MLA Arshad told TNIE, “Those whose homes were demolished or spared, could be illegal immigrants. Now they have shifted to other parts of the city and this is more dangerous. The police and government should have first sent a notice, ascertained their identities and then taken action. BJP leaders have not uttered a word on this yet, but the Congress stand is very clear: If they are Indians, we are with them; if they are illegal immigrants, they need to be dealt with seriously.”

He added that those still living there had shown identity details.

“Some are from Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other northeast states. Some Assamese also showed me their NRC certificate. On the pretext of removing Bangladeshis, a lot of damage has happened. Those from Koppal, Kalaburagi, Ballari and Kolar are now on the streets. It is ironical that both the mayor and commissioner say that they were unaware of the demolition.”