GoAir's Bengaluru-Phuket flight does mid-air turn back due to 'technical glitch'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Phuket-bound GoAir flight had to return to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru after it developed technical glitch mid-air. The flight with 173 passengers on board was flying at 10,000 feet in the air when the incident took place.

Flight no G8-241, a Neo A320 aircraft, took off around 2.30 am on Friday from KIA. According to a statement from GoAir, the flight "did a precautionary air turn back in the interest of safety due to a technical glitch. After turn back, the flight landed safely at the Bengaluru airport."

An Aviation source told TNIE that the that due to a computerised signal indicating the possibility of a door opening up (Door Avionics Open Indication), the cabin crew decided to fly the aircraft back to the origin airport.

Sources added that there was no loss of pressurisation. "The landing was an overweight one as the fuel tank was full," the source added.

A GoAir spokesperson confirmed that it was not an issue related to aircraft's engine. "Our engineering team is still investigating the reasons," he said.

The aircraft was changed and it left from KIA to Phuket at 10.44 am, eight hours and 14 minutes later than the original schedule.

GoAir expressed its regret over the inconvenience to passengers in the statement.