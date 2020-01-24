Home Cities Bengaluru

NASA official stresses on crucial 8.5 minutes during manned missions

The most crucial moment is the first 8.5 minutes of ascent in any launch, said American astronaut Colonel Benjamin Alvin Drew, NASA liaison to the Department of Space.

Published: 24th January 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The most crucial moment is the first 8.5 minutes of ascent in any launch, said American astronaut Colonel Benjamin Alvin Drew, NASA liaison to the Department of Space. He was speaking to The New Indian Express on the sidelines of the symposium on human space flight programme organised by the International Academy of Astronautics (IAA), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Astronautical Society of India here on Thursday.

He said that 99% of things that go wrong, happen in that stage. Citing other examples from the past, he said that if the staging (where the stages come off in a timely sequence) goes wrong, there is a chance of two stages hitting each other and tumbling. Furthermore, he said that if the solar arrays do not roll out according to the orientation planned, the batteries will burn out quickly. 

Colonel Drew has logged 612 hours in space. He has worked on NASA’s International Space Station and has been on two space missions. He gave two thumbs up to ISRO’s Gaganyaan rocket and crew module design, and said that he could have picked this design, had he been given a choice. To Drew, India’s dream of putting humans in space using indigenous technology is nothing short of a success, because of the copious amount of research that has gone into the design and development of the crew module and the rocket.

For instance, the gumdrop shaped body of the crew module, where the height is greater than the width and the bottom of the drum is larger than the top, will always ensure that it lands tail first during descent, no matter which position it enters the atmosphere. The crew module is the capsule which will shield the four astronauts in space. 

The positioning of the capsule inside the ‘fairing’ or the none cone that protects the spacecraft, saves the capsule from space debris till the final stage and would not be required to deal with aerodynamic loads as its not in the windstream, he said. For space tourism, the fairing would have windows so that occupants can look outside, he said. 

‘No thumb rule for parachutes’
Drew said that there was no thumb-rule for developing a parachute and even the most professional designer can go wrong, hence one has to keep iterating and tweaking it as per needs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NASA
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp