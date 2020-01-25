Home Cities Bengaluru

Going Bombay way: Police chief mulls a 24/7 Bengaluru

With only 18,000 cops, policing could pose a problem, but nightlife will generate revenue

BENGALURU: If Mumbai can do a 24/7, can Bengaluru? 
Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao plans to consult with deputy commissioners to figure out whether the city’s law and order mechanism can handle a Bengaluru that never sleeps. 

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Aaditya Thackeray recently announced that Mumbai would remain open round-the-clock from January 27, except for bars, restaurants and pubs, which have a through-the-week closing deadline of 1.30 am. 

Many Bengalureans say Bengaluru should have a nightlife and not shut down at 11.30pm as Bengaluru has a developed economy and has emerged as a global IT hub with employees working through the night. The early closing deadline prohibits them from accessing food joints while at work, or even after they complete duty hours in the wee hours of the night.

They reason that if business flourish in the city-never-sleeps model, taxes would improve and it would be a win-win situation for all. 

A different problem faces the city police -- maintenance of law and order. Bengaluru’s total police strength is 18,000, compared to Mumbai’s 40,000.

Bhaskar Rao said, “Right now, it is hard to comment on it (whether the city can remain open 24/7). I haven’t discussed this with my officers yet. Post Republic Day, we will think of whether nightlife in Bengaluru is feasible. I will have a meeting with the DCPs and talk to the armed forces and other departments, too.”

Former DG&IGP ST Ramesh also thinks that Bengaluru can function 24/7 if Mumbai can. “It is desirable to have a round-the-clock functioning Bengaluru. People should be free in the city. There is hardly any outlet which is open late at night. A 24/7 city would be beneficial not only for people who work late hours, but also those who just want to go out.”

He said this would also generate employment, with at least an additional eight-hour shift needed to be added to make the city work round-the-clock. 

“But some departments, like the police, will not favour it as it could be unsafe for women. There is also a staff crunch in the police force, which cannot continue beat policing for 24 hours,” he said.

Revathy Ashok, managing trustee & CEO, B.Pac, said, “Bengaluru can definitely have a nightlife. It will actually be great to have it. But we have to make a distinction between residential and commercial areas. Having restaurants and malls open 24 hours is a good idea in commercial areas, but in residential areas, they shouldn’t be given permission, or should function without causing any nuisance. However, we don’t support pubs and bars staying open.”

TAGS
bengaluru Mumbai
