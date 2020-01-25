Truck rams shopping complex, cleaner dies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A speeding truck crashed into a shopping complex at Doddabommasandra in Vidyaranyapura in the city on Thursday, killing the man at the wheel on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Tejas (31), a resident of Hegdenagar. The truck cleaner, Mallanna of Bhupasandra, who was driving the vehicle, suffered serious injuries. He is recovering in a private hospital, police said.

A senior police officer said the accident occurred around 3.15 am when the mud-laden truck was on its way to Mattikere. Tejas asked Mallanna to drive and slept in the vehicle, though the latter did not know proper driving, he said. As the truck crashed into the shopping complex, Mallanna shouted for help and local residents alerted the police.