Bengaluru journalist injures self due to shoddy footpaths, writes to BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Inspite of the number of complaints made to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) regarding fixing of footpaths, many footpaths jus remain in a shoddy state.

People become victims multiple times due to falling and then injuring themselves. This time around, it was a journalist, Manasi Paresh Kumar, who ended up with a knee injury due to the deplorable condition of city footpaths.

Manasi took to social media to post about a letter she wrote to BBMP stating that she had never used a wheelchair in the past but was compelled to use one owing to her recent injury.

She said, "Never have I had to use a wheel chair in my life, but thanks to you( BBMP) , I have managed to have this experience in my life."

In her post, she pointed out that the incident occurred on Friday night when she visited the Empire restaurant near Domlur around 1.30 am.

She said that the whole stretch was dug up and the streets were poorly lit even the restaurant had switched off the lights which were in front of the building due to cops being there.

She explained about the incident, "It was a real Van Gogh masterpiece. With textures, cervices and loose stones strewn about, the detailing of chaos was so spot on. I really wish I could give you (BBMP) details on the colour palette, but darkness is very cuddly fellow. He envelops all".

She added, "Step, bump, step bump the routine was unpredictable. holding on to my life, I put my foot forward hoping that was a solid ground and the next thing I was doing a leg split, that would have made a Russian gymnast proud at the moment."

"I can't stand up with my knee buckling. I'm using a walking stick to even go to bathroom. every step I take is a risk now. If I can't get this sorted I would be looking at a permanent Injury or limp," her post read.