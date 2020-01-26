Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru journalist injures self due to shoddy footpaths, writes to BBMP

Manasi took to social media to post about a letter she wrote to BBMP stating that she had never used a wheelchair in the past but was compelled to use one owing to her recent injury.

Published: 26th January 2020 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Broken tiles of a footpath near Vega City Mall in JP Nagar. Several foootpaths in the city, which are meant for pedestrians, are in bad shape. Most of them have either been encroached by shops and vendors or have uneven tiles | sHRIRAM B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Inspite of the number of complaints made to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) regarding fixing of footpaths, many footpaths jus remain in a shoddy state.

People become victims multiple times due to falling and then injuring themselves. This time around,  it was a journalist, Manasi Paresh Kumar, who ended up with a knee injury due to the deplorable condition of city footpaths.

Manasi took to social media to post about a letter she wrote to BBMP stating that she had never used a wheelchair in the past but was compelled to use one owing to her recent injury.

She said, "Never have I had to use a wheel chair in my life, but thanks to you( BBMP) , I have managed to have this experience in my life."

In her post, she pointed out that the incident occurred on Friday night when she visited the Empire restaurant near Domlur around 1.30 am.

She said that the whole stretch was dug up and the streets were poorly lit even the restaurant had switched off the lights which were in front of the building due to cops being there.

She explained about the incident, "It was a real Van Gogh masterpiece. With textures, cervices and loose stones strewn about, the detailing of chaos was so spot on. I really wish I could give you (BBMP) details on the colour palette, but darkness is very cuddly fellow. He envelops all".

She added, "Step, bump, step bump the routine was unpredictable. holding on to my life, I put my foot forward hoping that was a solid ground and the next thing I was doing a leg split, that would have made a Russian gymnast proud at the moment."

"I can't stand up with my knee buckling. I'm using a walking stick to even go to bathroom. every step I take is a risk now. If I can't get this sorted I would be looking at a permanent Injury or limp," her post read.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru BBMP Bengaluru footpaths
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp