Home Cities Bengaluru

Siddanna did not know anything about cleaning septic tanks: Kin

He suffocated in a septic tank and died on the spot, another worker who tried to rescue him is in hospital

Published: 26th January 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Policemen inspecting the septic tank in Shivajinagar which Siddanna and another worker were hired to clean. Manual cleaning of septic tanks without safety gear is banned by the law | MEGHANA SASTRY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When he left his house, 22-year-old Siddanna did not know he was being taken to clean a septic tank. Siddanna suffocated in a septic tank in Shivajinagar on Saturday. Another worker who tried to rescue him was hospitalised. Seeing the body of her young brother at Bowring Hospital, Gangamma collapsed, saying he was forced to go to work that day. Gangamma said that a private contractor turned up at their house in Kacharakanahalli in HBR Layout and coerced her brother even though he didn’t want to go.“Muniyanna, a mason, came to our house.

Siddanna refused to go with him as it was a Saturday. But Muniyanna threatened him, that he would not pay Siddanna’s payment of Rs 20,000 which has been pending for a couple of months. They left the house at 7 am and around 2.30 pm we were told that Siddanna fell inside the tank and died,” she said. The youngest son of Narayanappa and Shankaramma, Siddanna has four sisters and three brothers. He is one of 50 people who moved to Bengaluru from Ballari district in search of work. 

“Since there is no work in our native village we came to the city to earn money. We are paid Rs 600 per day. We get salary once a week or once a month. It also depends on the contractors and masons,” said Siddanna’s nephew Mallanna.He added that Muniyanna lived in Hegdenagar and often came to their tiny houses and shanties to hire labourers. “We do all kind of labour at construction sites and other places. But we know nothing about cleaning of septic tanks. He was forced to get in,” Mallanna said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
manual scavenging
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp