Home Cities Bengaluru

Congested Bengaluru going China way; green cover reduced in Karnataka capital

City green cover reduced by 88 per cent; 79 per cent decline in water bodies

Published: 28th January 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Best to live away from Bengaluru South, Whitefield, Mahadevapura zone and Peenya, the most congested parts of Bengaluru. Besides, the city’s growth is now being compared to China’s Wuhan and Beijing.

According to IISc report ‘Micro-level analyses of environmentally disastrous urbanisation in Bengaluru’, released on Monday, the city is choking and going the China way.

Prof TV Ramachandra of the Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc, and co-author of the paper, told TNIE that for the first time, an analysis of the city’s area-wise growth shows that while areas like Whitefield, Bengaluru South and Peenya are the most congested, Sadashivanagar, where the influential and elite stay, is well-planned. He said this shows the apathy of the government and calls for proper planning.

The implications of unplanned growth at the micro-level of Peenya Industrial Estate (PIE), Whitefield (WF) and Bangalore South Region (BSR) reveals a decline in vegetation and open spaces, and intense urbanization of 86.35% (in BSR), 87.39% (PIE) and 81.61% (WF) in 2017. Peenya also became the single largest urban jungle from 2003 to 2017.

The report ‘Analysis of Urban Dynamics from 1973 to 2017’ revealed a 1028 per cent increase in urban areas, 88 per cent decline in green cover and 79 per cent decline in water bodies.

“Bengaluru is one of the highest contributors to the country’s GDP, so proper planning at this stage will ensure that the city does not head the China way. Mumbai, despite its fast-paced growth rate, continues to have 32-35 per cent green cover, but Bengaluru has only 5 per cent now. While development in West Bengaluru is slowly picking up pace, North Bengaluru (areas towards KIA), despite having no groundwater, is moving the Whitefield way,” he said.

The report is part of the Asia Central Climate Change assessment being done, and in India, Bengaluru and IISc were chosen for the study.

Even as development and construction works are happening, planning can be altered. “It is not good to have everything in Bengaluru. Karnataka needs a second state capital and government administration needs to be divided. The plan to create five satellite townships is only making Bengaluru bigger, and the problem will continue. There is a need to make Belagavi the second capital of Karnataka. People from North Karnataka come to Bengaluru for employment and are often forced to live is shanties, leading to more congestion in the city."

“Instead of development, government working and planning needs to be divided,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru China
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp