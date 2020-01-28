Home Cities Bengaluru

Indian teacher in China is battling a strep infection, not novel coronavirus, it emerges

Preeti Maheshwari was admitted January 11 with symptoms similar to those seen in patients affected by the novel coronavirus. Her family had raised Rs 50 lakh on crowdfunding platforms.

Published: 28th January 2020 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Medical workers in protective gear stand as a woman suspected of being ill with coronavirus waits to be seen at a community health station in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Representative image (Photo | AP)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has now been confirmed that Preeti Maheshwari, the Indian in China who was earlier suspected to have taken ill with novel coronavirus, is battling a streptococcal infection.

Her relatives in Bengaluru say they have also stopped the crowdfunding efforts they have made on two platforms - impactguru and milaap - with a thank you message to the donors as Preeti now seems to be on the path to recovery.

An art teacher at an international school in Shenzhen, Preeti was admitted January 11 with symptoms similar to those seen in patients affected by the novel coronavirus. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mahesh Thapa, who had started the crowdfunding said, "My sister is recovering and the reports came in from the hospital stating that it is a streptococcal infection. She has been off the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support and they tried to remove her from ventilator support too as her condition was improving."

But when they did that, her heart rate is said to have gone up to 135, which has meant that she might be put back on ventilator support.

Preeti continues to have a high fever. Doctors have started a new dose of antibiotics and have wrapped her in ice blankets. They have taken fresh blood and body fluids samples for further tests for bacterial and virus infections, Thapa said.

Initially, Preeti had developed symptoms of cold, fever and cough on January 7 all symptoms similar to those caused by the novel coronavirus and since the deadly virus was in the air, the doctors after admitting her to the hospital on January 11 suspected it to be that. However, the reports have now shown that the infection has been caused by the streptococcal virus.

Preethi's cousin in Bengaluru Pratibha Maheshwari, who was also coordinating the crowdfunding efforts with Mahesh, put out the message on Facebook: "Thank you (donors) so much for coming forward and helping with my cousin's treatment. Your generosity and prayers have helped her regain consciousness, and she is now undergoing wheelchair therapy. While it's a long road to recovery, doctors are hopeful she will be off the ventilator in the next 3-4 days. We have also managed to raise the requisite funds for her treatment, and are now closing all fundraising activity. Thank you once again for your kindness. Please continue to pray for her speedy recovery."

The family has so far raised Rs 50 lakh from crowdfunding platforms Milaap and Impactguru. Mahesh Thapa told The New Indian Express that he has written to both the crowdfunding platforms to end the fundraising campaign. However, Milaap, one of the platforms that has raised over Rs 13 lakh already, said it is yet to get the withdrawal request.

Anoj Viswanathan, co-founder and President, Milaap said, "Our foremost priority is to ensure trust and transparency across all stakeholders - donors, campaign organizers and beneficiaries alike with relevant processes and systems. Over the last 10 years since inception, we’ve proactively addressed and engaged with all the stakeholders to maintain this and we will continue to do so going forward."

Even in Preeti's case, the platform has verified the reports and also spoken the treating doctor, he stressed. 

There is a procedure that the crowdfunding platform follows when it comes to reimbursing money to the family. The CEO of Milaap Mayukh Choudhary said the amount will be given towards reimbursements against the medical bills, most of the times to the hospital directly and at times to the patient's kin against the bills produced. "Also we will email, WhatsApp and text the donors with the updates along with the bills and also send them how much money is being distributed and for what bills. There is complete transparency," he said. 

Meanwhile, Preeti's family in India is hoping for her speedy recovery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Preeti Maheshwari streptococcal infection Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp