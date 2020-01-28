Indian teacher in China is battling a strep infection, not novel coronavirus, it emerges

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has now been confirmed that Preeti Maheshwari, the Indian in China who was earlier suspected to have taken ill with novel coronavirus, is battling a streptococcal infection.

Her relatives in Bengaluru say they have also stopped the crowdfunding efforts they have made on two platforms - impactguru and milaap - with a thank you message to the donors as Preeti now seems to be on the path to recovery.

An art teacher at an international school in Shenzhen, Preeti was admitted January 11 with symptoms similar to those seen in patients affected by the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mahesh Thapa, who had started the crowdfunding said, "My sister is recovering and the reports came in from the hospital stating that it is a streptococcal infection. She has been off the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support and they tried to remove her from ventilator support too as her condition was improving."

But when they did that, her heart rate is said to have gone up to 135, which has meant that she might be put back on ventilator support.

Preeti continues to have a high fever. Doctors have started a new dose of antibiotics and have wrapped her in ice blankets. They have taken fresh blood and body fluids samples for further tests for bacterial and virus infections, Thapa said.

Initially, Preeti had developed symptoms of cold, fever and cough on January 7 all symptoms similar to those caused by the novel coronavirus and since the deadly virus was in the air, the doctors after admitting her to the hospital on January 11 suspected it to be that. However, the reports have now shown that the infection has been caused by the streptococcal virus.

Preethi's cousin in Bengaluru Pratibha Maheshwari, who was also coordinating the crowdfunding efforts with Mahesh, put out the message on Facebook: "Thank you (donors) so much for coming forward and helping with my cousin's treatment. Your generosity and prayers have helped her regain consciousness, and she is now undergoing wheelchair therapy. While it's a long road to recovery, doctors are hopeful she will be off the ventilator in the next 3-4 days. We have also managed to raise the requisite funds for her treatment, and are now closing all fundraising activity. Thank you once again for your kindness. Please continue to pray for her speedy recovery."

The family has so far raised Rs 50 lakh from crowdfunding platforms Milaap and Impactguru. Mahesh Thapa told The New Indian Express that he has written to both the crowdfunding platforms to end the fundraising campaign. However, Milaap, one of the platforms that has raised over Rs 13 lakh already, said it is yet to get the withdrawal request.

Anoj Viswanathan, co-founder and President, Milaap said, "Our foremost priority is to ensure trust and transparency across all stakeholders - donors, campaign organizers and beneficiaries alike with relevant processes and systems. Over the last 10 years since inception, we’ve proactively addressed and engaged with all the stakeholders to maintain this and we will continue to do so going forward."

Even in Preeti's case, the platform has verified the reports and also spoken the treating doctor, he stressed.

There is a procedure that the crowdfunding platform follows when it comes to reimbursing money to the family. The CEO of Milaap Mayukh Choudhary said the amount will be given towards reimbursements against the medical bills, most of the times to the hospital directly and at times to the patient's kin against the bills produced. "Also we will email, WhatsApp and text the donors with the updates along with the bills and also send them how much money is being distributed and for what bills. There is complete transparency," he said.

Meanwhile, Preeti's family in India is hoping for her speedy recovery.