Brahmins’ Coffee Bar gets postal cover

According to Rajendra Kumar, post master general of headquarter region, this cover was released for a specific occasion.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: No list of popular breakfast eateries in Bengaluru is complete without Brahmins’ Coffee Bar. And now, the postal department has released a special cover to commemorate 55 years of the establishment since its inception. The cover has the picture of the iconic Brahmin’s idly and vada, with a pictorial cancellation of two idlis bearing the date 27-01-2020 (Brahmins’ Coffee Bar was set up on the same date in 1965).

According to Rajendra Kumar, post master general of headquarter region, this cover was released for a specific occasion. “We thought it deserves this recognition since they have such a following here in Bengaluru,” he says, adding that he has not been to the eatery. “But I will make it a point to go.”

It was established in 1965 by late K V Nagesh Rao and his wife K N Saraswati, who is 89 years old today. She, just like her son Radhakrishna Adiga, has been feeling proud about the special cover. “We are happy to receive this recognition, which has, in the past, been given to Vidyarthi Bhavan as well,” says Radhakrishna, who today owns Brahmin’s Coffee Bar along with his brother Shankaranarayana Adiga. This feat is special for the wholes family, adds Radhakrishna, as he recalls, “Every one of our family members has contributed to Brahmins’. School would begin at 9.30 am so before that, we would try to help out at the eatery as much as possible.”

According to Radhakrishna, the department has released 2,000 such covers, of which the family will receive 800. One of these will be framed at the eatery, he says, adding, “I plan to give the rest to our regular customers.”

Interesting bites
Over the years Brahmins’ Coffee Bar has served many patrons, including Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who last indulged in the eatery’s offerings after his swearing-in ceremony. “His usual order is tea, idli and vada,” says Radhakrishna, adding that the place is also a hit among visitors to the RSS headquarters in the area. “About seven or eight months ago, Amit Shah too ordered food from here during his visit to the headquarters.”

