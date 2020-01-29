Hues of self-expression

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While taking a stroll at the ‘Perceptions & Explorations’, a group presentation by seven artists from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, one can feel the nostalgia of childhood, those lost bonds with nature and some human relationships. It can be a journey through human life and nature featured in individualistic hues.

The exhibition has been put together by artists Muralidharan Alagar, Raji Chacko, Sanjay Chapolkar, Shyamala Ramanand, Usha Shantharam, Usha Rai and Vidhu Pillai and celebrates women in daily life, human emotions and greenery through different mediums like water painting, black ink painting and acrylic. “Interestingly, all the artists come from a totally different background, but each one’s perceptions and explorations have come together to express in their own genres towards this show. No one in the group have studied art academically.

We all are either self taught or guided by different gurus. Today’s generation thinks that art is only done on expensive sheets or only by using costly brushes. They are spoiled with choices. This show is an amalgamation of everything simple art has to offer, as it has the unison confluence of strokes, hues and explorations of expressions and different mediums,” says Pillai.

Sanjay Chapolkar, an artist from Belgaum, exhibits semi abstract paintings, which deal with subjects like childhood memories, gossip, human behaviour to always follow bigger aspirations. “I am deeply fascinated by human faces and the reflexes of human values. My works represent people in their natural and spontaneous character, settings, activity and aspirations.”

The showstopper of the exhibition is ‘Dialogue with her,’ a series of works by Chennai-based Muralidharan Alagar inspired by the life at the markets of Chennai and Bengaluru. One can feel the decibels of the conversations in all the paintings. The main theme of the works is celebration of womanhood and her daily life. The artist’s contemporary way of expressing the theme involves play of colours and tones with knife painting in oil and acrylic.

The show was inaugurated by artists Chandranath Acharya, Eby N Joseph and Baburao Nadoni. ArtistAcharya said, “ The exhibition is a showcase of individual skills and the artist’s perceptions of nature. But the artists has to concentrate on forming art groups like these. More such groups should be formed with those who are interested in serious studying of particular subjects, whether it’s abstracts or real-life.”

The art exhibition will be held till Feb 2 at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath from 11am to 7pm.