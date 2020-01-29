Home Cities Bengaluru

The right kind of education

A school which is successful in the worldly sense is more often than not a failure as an educational centre.

Published: 29th January 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Jiddu Krishnamurthi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A school which is successful in the worldly sense is more often than not a failure as an educational centre. A large and flourishing institution in which hundreds of children are educated together, with all its accompanying show and success, can turn out bank clerks and super-salesmen, industrialists or commissars, superficial people who are technically efficient; but there is hope only in the integrated individual, which only small schools can help to bring about. That is why it is far more important to have schools with a limited number of boys and girls and the right kind of educators, than to practise the latest and best methods in large institutions.

Unfortunately, one of our confusing difficulties is that we think we must operate on a huge scale. Most of us want large schools with imposing buildings, even though they are obviously not the right kind of educational centres, because we want to transform or affect what we call the masses.

But who are the masses? You and I. Let us not get lost in the thought that the masses must also be rightly educated. The consideration of the mass is a form of escape from immediate action. Right education will become universal if we begin with the immediate, if we are aware of ourselves in our relationship with our children, with our friends and neighbours. Our own action in the world we live in, in the world of our family and friends, will have expanding influence and effect.

By being fully aware of ourselves in all our relationships we shall begin to discover those confusions and limitations within us of which we are now ignorant; and in being aware of them, we shall understand and so dissolve them. Without this awareness and the self-knowledge which it brings, any reform in education or in other fields will only lead to further antagonism and misery.

In building enormous institutions and employing teachers who depend on a system instead of being alert and observant in their relationship with the individual student, we merely encourage the accumulation of facts, the development of capacity, and the habit of thinking mechanically, according to a pattern; but certainly none of this helps the student to grow into an integrated human being. Systems may have a limited use in the hands of alert and thoughtful educators, but they do not make for intelligence. Yet it is strange that words like “system,” “institution,” have become very important to us. Symbols have taken the place of reality, and we are content that it should be so; for reality is disturbing, while shadows give comfort.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp