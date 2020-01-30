Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru DCP Isha Pant shares on her life beyond khaki

A recent social media video of her singing in Kannada went viral, leaving everyone pleasantly surprised.

Published: 30th January 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

DCP Isha Pant

DCP Isha Pant (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  It’s never a light work day for Isha Pant. But no matter what her schedule looks like, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) makes sure that none of her appointments goes amiss. But life is not always all work and no play.

A recent social media video of her singing in Kannada went viral, leaving everyone pleasantly surprised. "Sometimes we have a stern personality but that’s the nature of the job, which also has us dealing with criminal issues," says Pant, whose playlist consists of a collection of old Hindi movie tunes, classical music and popular South Indian songs. "Since I am married to a Kannadiga, I get exposed to Telugu, Tamil and Kannada songs too."

One can’t tell when a typical day in her life ends but it always begins the same way: With dropping her daughter to school. "I make sure I spend some time with my two-and-a-half-year-old as soon as the day begins or else it is difficult to see her,” explains Pant, who is almost always spotted in her khaki uniform. Full of surprises, she quickly adds that she loves denims and T-shirts but hardly gets time to don those.

"I prefer sarees for parties but funnily, people just walk past me without recognising me," says the 35-year-old who is married to an IAS officer. She admits that she is a "homebound girl" when it comes to food and prefers healthy home cooked meals over anything oily. She’s also particular about not skipping meals.

It may be hard to believe but Pant was actually a naughty kid. The youngest of three sisters, she was often pampered. "The only person who was strict with me was my eldest sister," says Pant who eventually left the safety net of her family during her training for the Indian Police Service.

She recalls an incident her friend narrated when she took her civil services exams. "There was incident in Bhopal, where my friend witnessed a minor girl being molested in front of everyone in the balcony. Nobody did anything," says Pant, while speaking of the story that helped convince her to join the IPS. 

Though known to be a tough cop, Pant makes sure she is approachable. “People should be afraid of the law, not cops,” says Pant whose biggest achievement has been helping women from small villages directly come to her because of abuse they face at home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru police Isha Pant Bengaluru DCP DCP Isha Pant hobbies
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The women who will be raised to a height of about 20-25 feet from the ground will be spraying vermilion,  turmeric and the Akshathe. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Despite ban, Dalit woman tied to 'Sidi' pole in Karnataka
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp