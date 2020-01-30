Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Drum Fest is hiking up its euphoria

This year’s lineup will feature drumming giants like Greg Ellis, Darshan Doshi Mohamed Noor, Willy Demoz and Nishant Hagjer.

Published: 30th January 2020 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Drum Fest

Bengaluru Drum Fest

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After a successful inaugural edition in 2019 which featured Ranjit Barot, Gino Banks and Jai Row Kavi, Bengaluru Drum Fest is back in town on February 7 with a bigger lineup for drum connoisseurs.

This year’s lineup will feature drumming giants like Greg Ellis, Mumbai-based drummer and composer Darshan Doshi, Singapore-based drummer and percussionist Mohamed Noor, Willy Demoz of Peepal Tree fame, Nishant Hagjer of Undying Inc fame and American drummer and percussionist. The event will witness solos by each artiste, followed by a drum face-off between the virtuosos.

Presented by Babu school of Rhythms, drummer and festival curator Arun Kumar says the inspiration behind the festival came about when he attended the Mumbai Drum Day. "My father (popularly known as Drummer Sukumar) and I had an idea to create something like the one in Mumbai but support for drums with respect to sponsors is difficult to secure. So I initiated an evening of drums, which ends with a collaborative jam. Every edition will be different as one gets to witness new artistes who bring in their perspective, and this year’s line-up is an example of the same," added Kumar. 

The festival will showcase a variety of drumming styles and techniques and also witness 20 students from Babu school of Rhythms inaugurate the proceedings with a march on snare drums. "We don’t have dedicated events for drums in the country, unlike classical percussion instruments like mridangam and ghatam. If I’m not wrong, this is only the second event in the country after Mumbai Drum Day. The plan from here is to make it an annual event, which will be held on the first Friday of February every year," said Kumar, adding that festivals like these will also aspire youngsters to draw inspiration from the artistes.

Speaking about his upcoming performance, Willy Demoz expressed his excitement, adding that the festival helps to build a community among musicians and bring them together. "Each artiste gets a 20-minute performance slot and each one will showcase their skills and techniques. With Ellis coming to play at the festival, it speaks volumes because we are all musicians and we just love to play. We also have Mohammed Noor and Nishant Hagjer who are exceptional drummers as well," said Demoz.

Bengaluru Drum Fest will be held on February 7, 7 pm at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Drum Fest Bengaluru drumming event
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The women who will be raised to a height of about 20-25 feet from the ground will be spraying vermilion,  turmeric and the Akshathe. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Despite ban, Dalit woman tied to 'Sidi' pole in Karnataka
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp