Bengaluru: Labourer's death, while trying to save colleague, leaves family devastated

Activist Narasimhamurthy said that the victim Muniyanna is eligible for compensaion of Rs 10 lakh from the central government, including a plot of land, a job for a family member and free education.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Muniyanna (55), a mason who jumped to rescue Siddanna from a tank filled with sewage, died at Bowring Hospital on Wednesday, dashing the hope of his family that he would recover. He and Siddanna had been hired to clean a tank on the premises of the Ganesh Bagh Jain Stanak in Shivajinagar on Saturday.

Dr Shankar KN, Chief Medical Officer, Bowring Hospital, said Munianna likely died due sepsis (blood infection), respiratory failure or pneumonia as sewage entered his lungs. The forensic report is awaited.

After the news of his death, his family was devastated. "When we got the news we were shocked. Although doctors had told us that chances of recovery were nil, we still had hope," said Muniyanna’s brother-in-law, Gangappa.

Muniyanna has four children. His wife works as a domestic help and earns Rs 4,000 a month. “With no money, they do not know what to. It is quite disturbing for all of us. We hope the government will give us compensation,” said Gangappa.

Activist Narasimhamurthy said Muniyanna is eligible for compensaion of Rs 10 lakh from the central government, including a plot of land, a job for a family member and free education. He said the Commercial Street Police station should have registered a case under Section 304 (part 2) of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and not Section 304 A (death due to negligence).

