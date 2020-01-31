Home Cities Bengaluru

Postal department in Bengaluru mulls smart delivery system

The 'Diamond District' residential complex on Old Airport Road will be the place where this mode of delivery will be piloted.

Published: 31st January 2020 06:39 AM

India Post image used for representation

India Post image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: You may not have to rush to your door to collect your precious parcel from your area postman or hang around in your home for fear that you might miss the delivery. The city unit of the postal department is gearing up to launch smart delivery of parcels from February.

The ‘Diamond District’ residential complex on Old Airport Road will be the place where this mode of delivery will be piloted, Bengaluru Regional Post Master General S Rajendra Kumar told The New Indian Express. The apartment complex has 17 blocks each having 64 flats.

Kumar said the smart system hinges on hi-tech lockers being provided for apartments as well as commercial complexes. "All that a customer needs to possess is a smart phone to download our newly created ‘Smart Del’ app. If that is done, then one receives an alert as soon as our delivery person deposits the parcel in the locker," he explained.

The parcel is deposited in the locker by the postman. "Whenever one requires it, one can unlock the locker using the app," he added.

One the smart system delivery locker unit comprising 14 cubicles is ready for installation on Old Airport Road shortly. "ITI Limited in Palakkad is creating these special units for us. The pilot project will be on for two months. By the time, we expect to have seven more locker units delivered and we can expand it to more areas," he said.

The Bengaluru postal division delivers around 4,000 parcels within the city a day. "Presently, we plan to introduce smart delivery system only for parcels. It could be extended to documents and letters after assessing the response," he added.

