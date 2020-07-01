Mustering centre for migrants lacks basic facilities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mustering centre for migrants at Tripura Vasini on Palace Grounds is poorly equipped, putting those who gather there for Shramik trains to much hardship and stress, said NGOs working with them.

Briefing media on Tuesday, Madhu Bhushan of ‘Bangalore With Migrants’, a coalition of volunteers and organisations, said that on Monday, over 3,000 migrants had gathered there before boarding their train, but found a complete lack of facilities.

“The whole system has collapsed. Migrants were told to gather but there was no one to help them,” she said.

Aditi Chanchani, a volunteer, said, “Around 130 women garment employees from Electronics City were brought here on Monday by their HR head to send them to their hometowns. However, seeing the facilities, those who didn’t travel yesterday were taken back to their workplace.”

There are no basic facilities, including privacy for women, she added.

NGOs called up police and BBMP officials, following which Joint Commissioner (West) N Chidananda reached by 7.30 pm. “His stand was that medical tests and data entry were enough for migrants. They were put on buses and taken to the railway station without even bus tickets being given,” she said.

The original plan was to stop running Shramik trains by June 24. “Due to pressure from migrants and a court order, trains have started running again. However, a certain number of passengers is necessary. Nodal officer for migrants Manjunath Prasad was to come out with the new government order on Shramik trains on Monday, but we are still waiting for the order,” she said.

However, the situation improved on Tuesday, Chanchani added. A group of autorickshaw drivers helped the migrants with forms and other queries, she said.