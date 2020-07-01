STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Mustering centre for migrants lacks basic facilities

Over 3,000 migrants had gathered there before boarding their train, but found a complete lack of facilities.

Published: 01st July 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

The original plan was to stop running Shramik trains by June 24.

The original plan was to stop running Shramik trains by June 24. (Photo | Meghana Sastry,EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mustering centre for migrants at Tripura Vasini on Palace Grounds is poorly equipped, putting those who gather there for Shramik trains to much hardship and stress, said NGOs working with them.

Briefing media on Tuesday, Madhu Bhushan of ‘Bangalore With Migrants’, a coalition of volunteers and organisations, said that on Monday, over 3,000 migrants had gathered there before boarding their train, but found a complete lack of facilities. 

“The whole system has collapsed. Migrants were told to gather but there was no one to help them,” she said.

Aditi Chanchani, a volunteer, said, “Around 130 women garment employees from Electronics City were brought here on Monday by their HR head to send them to their hometowns. However, seeing the facilities, those who didn’t travel yesterday were taken back to their workplace.” 

There are no basic facilities, including privacy for women, she added.

NGOs called up police and BBMP officials, following which Joint Commissioner (West) N Chidananda reached by 7.30 pm. “His stand was that medical tests and data entry were enough for migrants. They were put on buses and taken to the railway station without even bus tickets being given,” she said.

The original plan was to stop running Shramik trains by June 24. “Due to pressure from migrants and a court order, trains have started running again. However, a certain number of passengers is necessary. Nodal officer for migrants Manjunath Prasad was to come out with the new government order on Shramik trains on Monday, but we are still waiting for the order,” she said. 

However, the situation improved on Tuesday, Chanchani added. A group of autorickshaw drivers helped the migrants with forms and other queries, she said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp