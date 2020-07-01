STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Separate place on outskirts for burying COVID-19 victims in Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister

In some places, people have also expressed concern over the bodies of those who died of the coronavirus being buried in their neighborhood.

Published: 01st July 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Bodies of COVID-19 victims here would not be laid to rest in burial grounds in the city and a separate place will be earmarked on the outskirts in the backdrop of safety concerns raised by public, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday.

Two acres of land will be identified for this purpose on the outskirts, he said and warned against unscientific disposal of used Personal Protection Equipment kits worn by the kin of the dead for the final rites, referring to reports about such instances.

"A news report from Bengaluru said that after last rites, the kits have been thrown there itself and due to wind it has come near houses nearby, creating panic among the residents," he said.

In some places, people have also expressed concern over the bodies of those who died of the coronavirus being buried in their neighborhood.

Speaking to reporters in Chikkaballapura town, Sriramulu said, taking note of it, he had spoken to the Assistant Chief Secretary about issuing a government order to ensure COVID-19 positive dead were not laid to rest at burial grounds in the city.

Two acres of land will be identified on the outskirts of the city for such burials.

"I will issue an order in this regard," he said.

Later in a tweet, the Minister warned against discarding PPE kits anywhere after use and said they should be disposed of by following the procedure.

"Merciless strict action will be taken against such people. Because of someone's neglect, common people's lives should not be at risk. Concerned officials will be held responsible," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Health Minister Karnataka coronavirus Bengaluru coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp