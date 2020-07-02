200 Malleswaram traders go on self-imposed lockdown for one week

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 200 traders who run various stops in Malleswaram, have opted for a self-imposed lockdown till seven days. The decision was taken by the Malleswaram Commercial Forum. “We do not know which shopper is Covid positive, and they themselves might not know. Hence, we decided to go ahead and shut our stores from July 1 to July 7. As shopping areas in Chickpet and Basavanagudi are closed, people are coming here to shop. We had a few cases of store owners testing positive and hence we took this decision,” said Arun Kumar, secretary, Malleswaram Commercial Forum.

The self-imposed lockdown includes stores between 5th cross and 10th cross, including the famous 8th cross market.“As it is, business is not going well due to the pandemic, hence we decided to do our bit in these tough times. We will reopen stores on July 8,” Arun added.A note written to their members reads, “It’s a strong request to voluntarily and collectively close businesses to break the chain of coronavirus in Malleswaram. We have to protect ourselves, our families and staff from this deadly virus.”

In total, there have been 52 Covid-19 cases in Malleswaram area, 40 active cases, 12 discharges and one death.However, street vendors in these areas are still selling vegetables, flowers and other petty items on the pavement. Traffic too is seen to be as usual on the roads of Sampige Road and adjoining crosses.Recently, on orders of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Kalasipalya, Chickpet, and KR Market areas were sealed till July 1 after the areas reported an outbreak of cases.