All for a good ‘paw’se

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : If we can have office meetings online and enjoy concert virtually too, then why not find new homes for your furry friends online too? Pet lovers will be in for a treat this weekend. OurPawrt Festival, a fundraiser and adoption drive by Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre (CARE), will take place from July 3-5. The event is supported by Sandalwood actors Rakshit Shetty, Shraddha Srinath and Nidhhi Agerwal.

Shetty, whose next movie 777 Charlie showcases the relationship between his character and a labrador, has always been vocal about his love for animals. “The cause of animal welfare has always been close to my heart and I’m very happy to know that even in these times of the Covid-19 pandemic, there are ways that we can support organisations like CARE,” says Shetty, who along with the other two actors have been promoting the event on his social media.

Three puppies, five kittens, one adult dog, along with more than 80 permanent residents of CARE will be up for adoption during the weekend. Explaining the process, Keerthan Vignesh, a manager at CARE, says the audience will be taken through the process of adoption, the dos and dont’s, before being shown the puppies and kittens that are up for adoption. “We also have something for people who cannot physically adopt an animal for whatever reason. There will be a brief introduction to our permanent residents, and people can passively adopt a resident of their choice and contribute towards their expenses on a monthly basis,”he adds.

This is also CARE’s first virtual event, which they hope to continue on a larger scale. “Every year, CARE has multiple events including adoption camps, flea markets, rock concerts, art exhibitions and so on. It helps us meet our supporters and also raise funds. But this year, due to COVID 19, we have not been able to get that kind of support. An online fundraiser like this is a good alternative, with participation from people across the globe,” says Vignesh. All funds raised from the event go towards their animals welfare work.

Apart from the adoption and fundraiser drive, the initiative will also feature various entertainment sessions like sound healing by Priyanka, dance and exploration through movement by Meher Sachdeva and Himanshi Choksi , a cookie-making tutorial by baker Kritika Goel, an interactive illusions and mind reading session by an illusionist by Amazing David, to name a few. “We also have a DJ who is going to be playing house & techno music on Friday night, so it promises to be a ‘Paw’ty,” adds Vignesh with a laugh.