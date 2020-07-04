STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Statement in style

“When I told Aditi about the saree, she was really thrilled to be the first one to wear it.

Published: 04th July 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Pic credit: Puneet Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Twenty three Kannada heroines, one tribute. Fashion designer Laxmi Krishna has come up with a saree showcasing Sandalwood stars of different eras in a “humble effort” to throw light on the some of the greatest talents of the industry. And actor Aditi Prabhudeva lost no time in deciding to present the piece to the world, says Krishna.

“When I told Aditi about the saree, she was really thrilled to be the first one to wear it. We put in a lot of effort on the accessories and to create the whole look, so that the saree does not get trolled since these are legends we are speaking about,” says Krishna, revealing that it was almost like her lockdown project. “During my research to create a saree like this, I realised that there have been many such efforts in Bollywood, but hardly any down South. Somebody had to start it,” says Krishna, who took 15-20 days to design the saree, but had to wait to get it printed due to the lockdown.

Though the saree features 23 Kannada actresses, including Lakshmi, Savithri and Prema, the designer’s first pick was Pandari Bai. “She was almost the flag-bearer of female heroines in the Kannada film industry. I just wanted people to know the names of these great personalities in our industry,” says Krishna, adding that the saree is not on sale but she is willing to customise it on request. She is also coming up with a similar saree on Bollywood actors soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp