Statement in style

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Twenty three Kannada heroines, one tribute. Fashion designer Laxmi Krishna has come up with a saree showcasing Sandalwood stars of different eras in a “humble effort” to throw light on the some of the greatest talents of the industry. And actor Aditi Prabhudeva lost no time in deciding to present the piece to the world, says Krishna.

“When I told Aditi about the saree, she was really thrilled to be the first one to wear it. We put in a lot of effort on the accessories and to create the whole look, so that the saree does not get trolled since these are legends we are speaking about,” says Krishna, revealing that it was almost like her lockdown project. “During my research to create a saree like this, I realised that there have been many such efforts in Bollywood, but hardly any down South. Somebody had to start it,” says Krishna, who took 15-20 days to design the saree, but had to wait to get it printed due to the lockdown.

Though the saree features 23 Kannada actresses, including Lakshmi, Savithri and Prema, the designer’s first pick was Pandari Bai. “She was almost the flag-bearer of female heroines in the Kannada film industry. I just wanted people to know the names of these great personalities in our industry,” says Krishna, adding that the saree is not on sale but she is willing to customise it on request. She is also coming up with a similar saree on Bollywood actors soon.