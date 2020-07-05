Safety compromised, longer hours: Crematoria workers face grave situation

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: This graveyard shift comes without salary. The workers at the BBMP crematoria and burial grounds, with the toughest job, are a worried lot today. Bengaluru has as many as 132 burial grounds and 12 crematoria. Graveyards are maintained by the BBMP as well as various religious and private trusts, while the civic body alone maintains the crematoria (both electric and firewood). There are about 200 people working in these burial grounds and crematoria. Most of them are working on contract and the BBMP authorities have not paid the salary for the past many months.

Raja who works at Hebbal Crematorium said that there are six people employed there. “We get bodies both due to Covid and non-Covid cases. Before Covid time, on an average, we used to get eight to ten bodies every day. Now, we get additional six to eight daily. We are six in number and three people will cremate the body. Only those who cremate the Covid-19 victim are given PPE kits,’’ Raja said.

He said they were not given any facilities like the health card or insurance card. “The government announced that it would give financial assistance to the family members if the corona warriors — medical staff, police or pourakarmikas — die. What about us?” he asked.Now to follow the Covid-19 protocol for cremation, the workers have to follow a long process and put in longer hours. “Earlier, we used to work from 7 am to 5 pm, now sometimes it goes up to 7 pm,’’ said another worker.

BBMP has fixed Rs 250 for burning the body, including due to Covid.

Mahesh (name changed) said they are on contract. “Our salary is Rs 14,000, and after deduction we get Rs 10,500. We have not been paid salary for the last few months. Sometimes, the family members of the deceased give us Rs 50 or Rs 100, which we divide among ourselves,’’ he said.Chandru, another worker at BBMP cremtorium, said his wife works as a maid. “I have not got salary for the last eight months. Authorities point out some techincal issue in the data. An NGO gave us some rice and dal,’’ he said.

On Saturday alone, Bengaluru registered 24 deaths. At present, the deceased are buried as per the norms in burial grounds where there is space. Otherwise, BBMP is directing them to cremetoria. Srinivas who works at Ulsoor burial ground said no Covid deaths are sent there. “That does not mean we are safe, BBMP has not issued PPE kits for us,’’ he said. He has not been paid for the last ten months.BBMP Commissioner A H Anilkumar said he will check the about payment issue of these workers.