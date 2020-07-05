Two Indian firms up Remdesivir production

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After US President Donald Trump last month signed up the next three months’ projected production of Remdesivir from American manufacturer Gilead Sciences, India has stepped in to manufacture the drug, said to improve the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients.

Cipla and Hetero, the two Indian pharma majors, under licence from Gilead Sciences, have started manufacturing Remdesivir after DCGI approved it in June for “restricted emergency use" for Covid-19 patients. Cipla is manufacturing it under the brand name CIPREMI for “restricted emergency use". Hetero is launching Remdesvir under the brand COVIFOR for “suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospitalised adults and children.”

“Anti-viral is a good strategy to fight any viral infection. The virus being inside the cells, they are always not as effective as antibiotics against bacteria. Early introduction will help. The complexity of the Covid-19 infection is that since many may recover without the anti-viral, should we give it to everyone? With such a huge number of people being affected, it is also not feasible to give antiviral early to everyone,” said Bengaluru-based immunologist Dr. S Chandrashekhar.

He said Remdesivir and Favi-piravir have shown some benefits in early recovery and reduction in virus.

“Their use in early stages may significantly reduce death and other complications. Hydroxychloroquine is still not dismissed, and some studies support its use,” he added.