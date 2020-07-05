STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Indian firms up Remdesivir production

Cipla and Hetero, the two Indian pharma majors, under licence from  Gilead  Sciences,  have started manufacturing  Remdisivir after DCGI approved it in June for Covid-19 patients.

Published: 05th July 2020

Early studies testing remdesivir in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 found that those who received the treatment recovered quicker than those who didn't.

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After US  President  Donald  Trump last month signed up the next three months’ projected production of  Remdesivir from American manufacturer Gilead  Sciences,  India has stepped in to manufacture the drug, said to improve the recovery rate of  Covid-19 patients.

Cipla and Hetero, the two Indian pharma majors, under licence from  Gilead  Sciences,  have started manufacturing  Remdesivir after DCGI approved it in June for “restricted emergency use" for Covid-19 patients. Cipla is manufacturing it under the brand name  CIPREMI  for  “restricted emergency use". Hetero is launching Remdesvir under the brand COVIFOR for “suspected  or  confirmed  Covid-19  cases  in  hospitalised  adults and children.”

“Anti-viral is a good strategy to fight any viral infection. The virus being inside the cells,  they are always not as effective as antibiotics against bacteria. Early introduction will help. The complexity of the Covid-19 infection is that since many may recover without the anti-viral, should we give it to everyone? With such a huge number of people being affected, it is also not feasible to give antiviral early to everyone,”  said  Bengaluru-based immunologist Dr. S Chandrashekhar.

He said Remdesivir and Favi-piravir have shown some benefits in early recovery and reduction in virus.

“Their use in early stages may significantly reduce death and other complications. Hydroxychloroquine is still not dismissed,  and some studies support its use,” he added. 

