Union Bank inaugurates regional office in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Bank of India plans to open 125 new regional offices across the country following the merger with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank. As part of the initiative, the bank opened a new regional office at Kasturba Road in Bengaluru on Saturday. It was inaugurated by Field General Manager B Sreenivasa Rao and Regional Head T Najundappa. Altogether, 96 branches in the southern part of Bengaluru will come under this regional office. The field manager has eight regions. Of the total, three regional offices are in Bengaluru, one each in Shivamogga, Hubballi, Davanagere, Mysuru and Kalaburagi. These eight regional offices have been inaugurated as well.