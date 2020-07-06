STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru restaurateurs face fear factor 

While many restaurateurs had their hopes pinned on Unlock 1.0, rising number of cases is forcing them to reconsider their decision to re-open

Published: 06th July 2020 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Diners at a restaurant

Diners at a restaurant

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Mayuri Rajaram was relieved to see diners in her restaurants again when she reopened the outlets three weeks ago. Though the 50-75 customers that she saw across Ebony, 13th Floor and ASEAN were a far cry from the pre-Covid numbers (800 diners), a small trickle too was more than welcome after weeks of being shut during the lockdown. The feeling of comfort was, however, short-lived. As the number of Covid-19 cases shot up in Bengaluru, the footfall fell again. With operational costs involving rent, salaries, overheads, and now sanitisation too, piling up, Rajaram was forced to make a tough decision: “We are going to close the restaurants, albeit temporarily. We will be back in business once things are better,” says the director of Aswati Inns.

Vamsi Mudiam 

Rajaram is not the only one thinking along these lines. Last month, the spike in number of coronavirus cases in the city prompted Vidyarthi Bhavan to also stop its dine-in service from June 27 onwards. Across town, restaurateurs and hospitality professionals are facing a similar platter full of worries, and are taking various measures to combat the situation. Some like Nidhi Nahata of JustBe Resto Café are choosing to delay restarting dine-in services, while Chianti is considering staying open only three days a week for dine-in. While a decision is yet to be arrived upon, co-owner Vamsi Mudiam tells CE he is mulling over keeping the restaurant open only on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

This will affect revenue, he admits, but adds, “Right now, self-lockdowns are need of the hour.” Yogesh Mokashi, founder of Egg Factory, calls the current spike in cases inevitable. The eatery, which has four outlets across Bengaluru, has stayed shut since the beginning of the lockdown and will continue to do so. Deliveries will not be carried out either, since it makes up only 20 per cent of their sales. Explaining the math, Mokashi shares how during pre-Covid times, 80 per cent of the establishment’s sales volumes covered all their running expenses (including fixed and variable costs).

“But today, if I were to open my restaurant, my sales volume wouldn’t even be able to cover the fixed cost,” he adds. The new curfew norms are leaving behind a bitter after-taste for most in the restaurant scene. An 8pm curfew means they can’t cash in on dinner crowds, which often trickles in 9pm onwards. “It makes sense for us to operate when it is safer to do so. And since 13th Floor is a bar, we also need to be able to serve alcohol without timing restrictions in order to sustain ourselves,” says Rajaram. Mokashi, who feels similarly, adds that dinner makes up at least 30-40 per cent of his sales volumes. “Besides, the charm of eating out is also not the same anymore. With PPE kits, gloves and sanitisers, one just feels like they are at a hospital. I’m going to play it by the ear till the situation improves,” he adds. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fear factor of  restaurateurs coronavirus unlock Coronavirus
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp