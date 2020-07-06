STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Colourful palate: Try malnad’s red ant chutney!

Published: 06th July 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

food

For representational purposes

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Going vocal for local is not just about clothes, toys and accessories but even the food consumed. The tourism department is promoting local, traditional and lost recipes and one such is Red Ant Chigli. Yes, you read it right. This Chigli, better known as chutney, is made of fire red ants and their larvae. The recipe has caught the attention of many people — those who have tasted it and others who have never heard of it also.

The department explains: “If you want to add a twist of excitement to your plate, it’s time people tried #Malnad famous chigli chutney! Made from red fire ant. Spicy yet tangy relish is a winter delicacy rich in protein and is believed to have the ability to cure pneumonia, cough and cold.” (sic) Tourism and Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi said: “We want to make people go local in all ways forward and recipes are also a part of it. Citizens who know of any lesser known traditional recipes can share it with us.”
The minister and the department are posting many local recipes, items of local food processing firms, to draw attention of citizens through their social media platforms.

The department has also been posting many other recipes like that of Karchikayi Palya, Halsina Hannu Gatti and Kismuri. Tourism Department Director K N Ramesh said the idea of posting recipes apart from destinations is to draw the attention of people and enthuse them to come to the State. 

“So, we decided to put recipes and the response has been good. Our intention is to create curiosity among people. We want people to come to Karnataka and taste the local, traditional food. In case of Chigli, it is a famous north and coastal Karnataka dish. If a lot of spices are added, it is from North Karnataka and if it with coconut, then it’s the coastal side. I have also tasted it when I was posted in Mangaluru. It is a must-try,” he added.

The Tourism and Kannada and  Culture Ministry  has been posting many local recipes along with those of the Red Ant Chigli (right in pic) to draw attention of citizens through social media

red ant chutney
