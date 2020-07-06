Five staffers test positive at fire station on Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five staffers of the fire station on the Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University have tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Following this, the fire station was sanitised. University Vice-Chancellor K R Venugopal, meanwhile, has directed the non-teaching staff of all departments and divisions in Jnana Bharathi to work from home from July 6-10. In view of the public holidays on July 11 and 12, they will return to the campus on July 13.

The teaching staff have holidays till July 15 in line with the government directive. Venugopal said the non-teaching staff too were sent on holidays following a similar circular by the Education Department. The university will remain closed till July 15. Meanwhile, the Under-Secretary, Department of Higher Education (University-1) on Saturday issued an order stating that the heads of universities/colleges can ask their non-teaching staff to work from office as per requirements.

While two hostels on the campus have been identified for setting up Covid care centres, Venugopal raised apprehensions about having a 200-bed facility on the premises. “Each room, which can accommodate four students, can accommodate only one patient due to the social distancing norms. The government will have to make alternative arrangements for patients, like the 1,000-bed facility in Delhi,” he said. The ministry concerned has been apprised about this, he added.

Marshal from Soudha secretariat adds to count

A marshal attached to Vidhana Soudha assembly secretariat tested positive on Sunday. The matter was brought to speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri’s notice and it was decided to sanitise all secretariat offices. All secretariat staff who are 55 years or older have been asked to stay away from work tomorrow. Sources said the Marshal used to spend time with Soudha security officials and the ones in-charge of locking doors and offices.