STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Five staffers test positive at fire station on Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University

Five staffers of the fire station on the Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University have tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Following this, the fire station was sanitised.

Published: 06th July 2020 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

An employee of Chennai corporation going in the streets of Porur with a kettle filled with Kabasurakudineer' to serve to the residents at their doorstep to prevent coronavirus.

For representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Five staffers of the fire station on the Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University have tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Following this, the fire station was sanitised. University Vice-Chancellor K R Venugopal, meanwhile, has directed the non-teaching staff of all departments and divisions in Jnana Bharathi to work from home from July 6-10. In view of the public holidays on July 11 and 12, they will return to the campus on July 13.

The teaching staff have holidays till July 15 in line with the government directive. Venugopal said the non-teaching staff too were sent on holidays following a similar circular by the Education Department. The university will remain closed till July 15. Meanwhile, the Under-Secretary, Department of Higher Education (University-1) on Saturday issued an order stating that the heads of universities/colleges can ask their non-teaching staff to work from office as per requirements.

While two hostels on the campus have been identified for setting up Covid care centres, Venugopal raised apprehensions about having a 200-bed facility on the premises. “Each room, which can accommodate four students, can accommodate only one patient due to the social distancing norms. The government will have to make alternative arrangements for patients, like the 1,000-bed facility in Delhi,” he said. The ministry concerned has been apprised about this, he added. 

Marshal from Soudha secretariat adds to count
A marshal attached to Vidhana Soudha assembly secretariat tested positive on Sunday. The matter was brought to speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri’s notice and it was decided to sanitise all secretariat offices. All secretariat staff who are 55 years or older have been asked to stay away from work tomorrow. Sources said the Marshal used to spend time with Soudha security officials and the ones in-charge of locking doors and offices. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fire station covid cases Bangalore University coronavirus cases COVID 19
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp