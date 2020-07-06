Roadside vendors face bitter realities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For over two decades, Ganesh and Ramesh K have been selling Indian and Chinese food near BEML Gate. But the pushcart vendors now have hardly any business to speak of. “These days, it’s difficult to break even,” says Ganesh, adding that despite precautionary measures like wearing masks, gloves and hair nets, and using disposable paper plates and sanitisers, customers remain wary. “Procuring ingredients costs about Rs 3,000 a day. Prior to Covid-19, the going was easy but now, I think twice before buying material,” he says, adding that moving to a different location will not help matters much.

Agrees Ramesh who earlier had a healthy footfall, mainly comprising cab or bus drivers and office goers. “I have two kids aged 7 and 3 years. People are scared to step out and they perceive our stalls as unhygienic. The pandemic has only made matters worse. My kids are yet to begin school this year and I have a loan to repay. We cannot stay at home,” says Ramesh, adding that monsoon brings in additional worry.

Vereesha, who sells chaat in Indiranagar, expresses similar worries. “I have been doing this for 20 years, and for the first time, I see people fearing visiting my cart,” he says. Vereesha now earns less than `1,000 a day, and says other vendors who sold momos and dosa nearby are hardly seen now.

The vendors are thankful to the few customers like Vishal R, who do visit them. Vishal, a mechanic working near BEML Gate, says, “These stalls serve fresh food and they follow hygiene norms. Such worries existed even prior to Covid.” Others like Pankaj Sajnani, a techie, have completely stopped eating street food. “We would rather go to a restaurant where we know that hygiene is followed,” says Sajnani.