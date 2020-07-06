STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 6000 for COVID tests: Are Bengaluru's top private hospitals guilty of overcharging?

Individuals, who approach private labs directly, can be charged a maximum of Rs 4500, a cap set by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Doctors sit outside a hospital in Bengaluru to screen patients.

Doctors sit outside a hospital in Bengaluru to screen patients in this file photo. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Are Bengaluru's top private hospitals guilty of flouting COVID-19 testing pricing norms?

The question emerged after the city's Apollo Hospital received a notice from the National Mission Director for overcharging a customer. 

"The total cost of COVID-19 testing per patient should not exceed Rs 4500. But it is seen that in the bill raised by your hospital dated 25th June, an amount of Rs 6000 is charged. This is a clear violation. As per the directions of Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Services, you are asked to provide an explanation to the same within two days of receipt of this notice. If no reply is received, action will be initiated as per the rules," the notice said.

Malini Aisola, co-convener of All India Drug Action Network, had earlier shared this bill from Apollo Hospital, Sheshadripuram on Twitter.

Another COVID-19 patient, meanwhile, shared his bill receipt dated July 1 from Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru for Rs 6083 with The New Indian Express

ALSO READ | Five staffers test positive at fire station on Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University

His prescription included medicines as well, which he had to purchase separately.

The state on April 17 had capped the rates for samples referred by the government to private labs at Rs 2250. 

The additional chief secretary of Health and Family Welfare department, Jawaid Akhtar said, "Charging Rs 6000 is clearly overcharging beyond the limit as Indian Council of Medical Research has capped the rates at Rs 4500. We will take action against such labs."

The administration team at Apollo Hospital, Bengaluru told The New Indian Express, "We have already initiated the refund process and the rates have been revised as per the government guidelines. Apollo Hospitals has always strictly followed the guidelines issued by ICMR and the state health department and will continue to do so."

Manipal Hospital when asked said, "Manipal Hospital has always followed the protocols and abided by Government guidelines. The patient has visited our hospital and what he claims to be in excess is inclusive of registration, consultation fee and PPE kit required for a swab test."

Malini Aisola said, "There is unjustifiable disparity between the reimbursed rate set by the Karnataka Government for processing of government samples and prices paid by individuals who seek testing in private labs. Due to long queues at government testing centres, people are often being forced to go to private labs and hospitals to get tested as the result is being asked for admissions and for accessing healthcare services. There should be no financial barriers to testing at this critical juncture when Karnataka is facing a surge in cases, as this could have huge costs and hinder an effective response to the outbreak. The government should ideally make testing free for everyone on the basis of a reimbursement mechanism. Profiteering can only be curbed through governmental regulation and oversight."

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
