Dark and delicious

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Good day, bad day, breakup, cheat meal, midnight snack... We turn towards chocolate a lot. Ever the versatile ingredient, chocolate lends great company to any dish or drink. And this Tuesday just got a whole lot sweeter thanks to World Chocolate Day. City chefs help you whip up some easy-to-make chocolate desserts and cocktails, all starring ingredients that are easily available in your pantry.

Chocolate chip cookies

Ingredients

All purpose flour:

2 ¼ cups

Baking soda: 1 tsp

Salt: ½ tsp

Unsalted butter at room temperature: ½ cup/

1 stick plus 2 tbsp

Granulated sugar: ¾ cup

¾ Cup Light Brown Sugar

Eggs: 2

Vanilla extract: ¾ tsp

Semi sweet chocolate chips: 2 cups

Method

Whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

In a stand mixer with the paddle, cream the butter and both sugars for two minutes on medium speed. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl and continue beating until light and fluffy, 2 to 4 minutes.

Add the eggs, one at a time,

mixing well after each addition. Beat in the vanilla.

Reduce the mixer speed to low and add the flour mixture until fully incorporated. Do not overmix. Remove the bowl and fold the chocolate chunks.

Portion the dough into 24 balls. Place on a baking sheet and chill for 30 minutes to 24 hours.

When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 325 F.

Let the cookies sit at room temperature for 10 minutes. Arrange cookies on the baking sheet. Gently flatten the dough balls.

Bake for 10-12 minutes until lightly golden brown. Let the cookies sit on the pan for 5 minutes, then transfer them to a cooling rack to cool completely.

Bobbie Lloyd, chief baking officer, Magnolia Bakery

SHAHI TUKDA WITH CHOCOLATE RABDI

Ingredients

Ghee: 2 tbsp

White bread: 3 slices

Full fat milk: 1/2 ltr

Milk powder: 4 tbsp

Dark chocolate: 30 g

Heavy cream: 30 g

Sugar: 3 tbsp

Almonds: 7-8

Pistachio nuts: 7-8

Water: 2 tbsp

Preparation

Cut the sides of the bread and cut it diagonally further into four equal triangles.

Microwave chocolate with cream for 30-40 seconds and mix them up into chocolate ganache.

Microwave chocolate with cream for 30-40 seconds and mix them up into chocolate ganache.

Method

Heat a tawa and add ghee. Toast the bread slices on slow heat on both sides until crispy, golden brown texture is achieved. Keep aside.

Heat a different pan, add milk and let it come to two boils. Add the milk powder slurry and keep stirring to avoid burning, also keep collecting the cream being formed and incorporate it to thicken the milk and reduce it

by 50 per cent. Mix sugar.

Cook for two minutes and switch off the flame.

Remove half of the white rabdi in a bowl, mix the chocolate ganache to the remaining half. Save 1 tbsp of the ganache for garnish.

Set the bread slices on a plate.

Pour the white rabdi. Top it up with chocolate rabdi.

Add a line of the chocolate ganache.

Garnish with chopped almonds and pistachios.

Sagar A Kataria, chef and entrepreneur

Decadent

Ingredients

Smirnoff chocolate flavour: 50 ml

Fresh cream: 20 ml

Chocolate and almond sauce: 15 ml

Homemade chocolate bar: 1 piece

Method

Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake it.

Double strain it into a martini glass with one ice ball

Garnish with chocolate bar

Janin Kannoth, mixologist, URU Brewpark

Dark chocolate guacamole with cinnamon sugar dusted nachos

Ingredients

Dark chocolate Guacamole

Ripe avocado: 1 pc

Organic honey: 1 tbsp

Dark chocolate, melted:

4 tbsp

Olive oil: 1 tsp

Salt: a pinch

Cinnamon Sugar

Dusted Nachos

Garnish

Roasted pumpkin seeds: 1 tbsp

Method: