No lockdown, learn to live with virus: Yediyurappa to Bengalureans

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Responding to reports of mass migration from Bengaluru due to fears of another lockdown over increasing Covid-19 cases, CM B S Yediyurappa on Monday appealed to citizens not to panic. Stressing that his government is not considering another lockdown, Yediyurappa said people should learn to live with the virus while taking all precautions. After paying respects to Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram on his remembrance day, the CM said the government is taking all measures and people should cooperate with the authorities.

“In Bengaluru, 450 additional ambulances have been arranged. Citizens should cooperate with the government and ensure social distancing. This was the PM’s prayer and it is my appeal too. Your lives are important,” he said. The government is scaling up facilities, including a 10,000-bed facility, to treat Covid patients in Bengaluru, he added.

His statement comes after scores of people exited Bengaluru fearing a lockdown. Despite the government’s stand against a lockdown that may hamper economic activity, people are scared.Two days after Opposition Leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah accused the government of misappropriating Covid funds, Yediyurappa termed the allegations baseless and offered to produce documents on Covid-related procurement. “Let Siddarmaiah look at all the numbers. Officials will give him all the documents. As the Leader of Opposition, let him point out loopholes. I will ensure action against anyone responsible. But it is wrong to make baseless allegations,” he said.

ASHA workers threaten strike from Friday

ASHA workers in Karnataka, who are in the frontline of the fight against Covid-19, have threatened to boycott work from Friday as their demands have not been met by the government. The workers had called for a state-wide protest on June 30 and have been urging the government to ensure them a monthly wage of Rs 12,000, including the honorarium and incentives. They have been demanding protection against the virus.

CM rolls out money transfer for weavers

Two months after announcing his welfare scheme for weavers on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kisan Samman Yojana, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday launched the direct benefit transfer (DBT) for the Nekara Sammana Yojane. In its first phase, this new scheme will provide 19,744 handloom weavers Rs 2,000 as annual incentive via DBT. The State Government’s current estimates place the annual cost of this DBT scheme to Rs 10.96 crore.