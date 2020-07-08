STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Railway Police ASI tests positive, 69 cases in South Western Railway

. The railway police station on Platform 6 of the station was sealed for sanitization on Tuesday and all 60 cops asked to remain home quarantined.

Published: 08th July 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Railway staff thermal screening passengers at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 47-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector of the Government Railway Police, working at the KSR Bengaluru railway station tested COVID-positive on Tuesday. The railway police station on Platform 6 of the station was sealed for sanitization on Tuesday and all 60 cops asked to remain home quarantined. He is the first railway cop to test positive for the virus.

According to M B Boralingaiah, Superintendent of Police, GRP, “This specific ASI was asymptomatic. We had asked our nearly 200 strong force in the City station to voluntarily undergo Corona tests since they are constantly interacting with large numbers of Shramik Specials passengers. Some results have started coming in. Out of them, only one person has tested positive,” he said.

20 cases in 4 days in SWR

The last four days have seen COVID-19 positive cases soar in South Western Railway Zone with 20 people testing positive from July 4 to 7. SWR has now reported 69 positive cases, 33 of whom are active, reveal latest statistics. Its staff, retired employees and their families find place in this tally reveal latest statistics. Two have died while 34 have recovered.

The wife of a retired Helper in Hubballi Railway Division tested positive on Tuesday (July 7) making her the latest positive patient. Out of the 33 who are still active cases, 17 are from Hubballi Division, 13 are from Bengaluru Division while three are from Mysuru Division.

July 4 was the worst day for Bengaluru Division when it came to spread of COVID,  with the highest number of 7, including two women testing positive. “All of them are undergoing treatment at Railway Hospital, Bengaluru,” said an official. Five of them are employed in Mechanical, Electrical and Engineering Division while one is the wife of an employee and another is a retired staffer.

