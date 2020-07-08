STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid a killjoy for Ganesha, Janmashtami celebrations

KSPCB says this is the ideal time to make home-made idols

Published: 08th July 2020 04:36 AM

For representational purposes

By  Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru and Karnataka will follow the example of Mumbai and Maharashtra to curtail community Janamashtami and Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations in the city and state. Both festivals fall in August.Mumbai and many other cities in Maharashtra have taken the decision not to take up community celebrations in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases. Karnataka is already working to make the popular ‘Nada Habba’- Mysuru Dasara — a low-key affair and promote it as a virtual tour.

The Mysuru City Corporation, the Kannada and Culture Department and Tourism Department along with other stake holders are going the Puri Rath Yatra way to restrict the crowd in Mysuru for the Dasara festivities this year.“With the rise in  Covid-19 cases, we will have to curtail the mass celebrations of Janamashtami and Ganesha Chaturthi; discussions will be held and all measures will be taken,” BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar told TNIE.

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has approved the idea and has suggested that this is the ideal time to have home-made and eco-friendly idols, especially those made with turmeric.KSPCB Member Secretary Srinivasalu said a meeting has already been called with idol makers. They will be told that stern action will be taken against all those making and selling Plaster of Paris idols. “We are in talks with some idol makers to create awareness on making clay and turmeric idols at home and having a low-profile festival.

Talks are also on with sculptors and small videos are being made which will be circulated so that people can see and learn. Turmeric has antibiotic and anti-bacterial properties and is ideal to be used during the Covid-19 times. Directions are also being sent to all check- posts to seize PoP idols and inform KSPCB and we will take criminal action against people,” he said. Srinivasalu added that no mass celebrations should be held during this pandemic and the orders of other States will be studied, before sending letters to BBMP and BDA on the same. 

MLA to hold rallies, urge for self-imposed lockdown

Shanthinagar MLA N A Haris will hold two rallies on Wednesday urging people to opt for a self-imposed lockdown. Two rallies will be held from 7am-12 noon and 4pm-7pm, by a team, of 10- 15 people led by the MLA to create awareness on coronavirus, social distancing and wearing masks. They will be held under the title — Jeeva Idhare Jeevana. Haris told TNIE, “As an individual and MLA, I am asking people to stay home and not go out until necessary. There is a community spread and to break the chain, at least another two to three weeks of lockdown is required.” The first rally between 7am to 12 noon will start from UB City and end at Anepalya Junction. The second rally will begin at Gowthampura Football ground and end at Shanthisagar, Domlur. 

