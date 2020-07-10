BBMP corporator’s kin ambushed, killed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old realtor, nephew of a BBMP corporator, was hacked to death by a gang of miscreants at Kaggalipura on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Police suspect that Vinod, a resident of Patanjali Layout on Kanakapura Road, was killed over a financial dispute.

A senior police officer said that Vinod was returning to his house from Tataguni Estate at midnight when bike-borne assailants gave him a chase and accosted him. They hacked Vinod who died on the spot. Passersby alerted Kaggalipura police who rushed to the spot and shifted the body for autopsy.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Vinod was into real estate business and had financial dispute with his partners. He had recently built a luxury house which seems to have miffed some people, police said. A special team has been formed to nab the assailants. Further investigations are on.