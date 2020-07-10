Bengaluru girl washed away in open drain, search operation begins

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 6-year-old girl was washed away in open drain in Bellandur on Friday afternoon. The fire and emergency personnel rushed to the and search operation began. The girl has been identified as Monalika, a daughter of Nithyananda. The family hailed from Assam were living in slum adjacent to the drainage.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 11:30am and the girl was playing along with other kids at nearby drainage and she went nearby. The water was flowing heavily she was washed away.

The kids came home and alerted the parents. Then Marathahalli police were informed about the incident. Her parents had gone for house keeping work when the incident occurred. The police came to know about the incident three hours later.

Fire and emergency personnel rushed to the and search operation carried out. It is said that the fencing was built around drainage and the dwellers had cut some of the portion to wash clothes. The police yet to file the case.