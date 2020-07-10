STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru girl washed away in open drain, search operation begins

A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 11:30am and the girl was playing along with other kids at nearby drainage and she went nearby.

Published: 10th July 2020 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

drowning

While Ashok was trying to stop Santan, he too fell into the canal. ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 6-year-old girl was washed away in open drain in Bellandur on Friday afternoon. The fire and emergency personnel rushed to the and search operation began. The girl has been identified as Monalika, a daughter of Nithyananda. The family hailed from Assam were living in slum adjacent to the drainage.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 11:30am and the girl was playing along with other kids at nearby drainage and she went nearby. The water was flowing heavily she was washed away.

The kids came home and alerted the parents. Then Marathahalli police were informed about the incident. Her parents had gone for house keeping work when the incident occurred. The police came to know about the incident three hours later. 

Fire and emergency personnel rushed to the and search operation carried out.  It is said that the fencing was built around drainage and the dwellers had cut some of the portion to wash clothes. The police yet to file the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru girl drain Bellandur Bengaluru Police
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp